Oxbull Price Today

The live Oxbull (OXI) price today is $ 0.03828077, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current OXI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03828077 per OXI.

Oxbull currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 458,424, with a circulating supply of 11.98M OXI. During the last 24 hours, OXI traded between $ 0.03725442 (low) and $ 0.04068034 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.74021, while the all-time low was $ 0.02496438.

In short-term performance, OXI moved -- in the last hour and +38.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 49.76.

Oxbull (OXI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 458.42K$ 458.42K $ 458.42K Volume (24H) $ 49.76$ 49.76 $ 49.76 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 472.60K$ 472.60K $ 472.60K Circulation Supply 11.98M 11.98M 11.98M Total Supply 12,345,678.0 12,345,678.0 12,345,678.0

The current Market Cap of Oxbull is $ 458.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 49.76. The circulating supply of OXI is 11.98M, with a total supply of 12345678.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 472.60K.