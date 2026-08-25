OX Coin Price (OX)
The live OX Coin (OX) price today is $ 0, with a 11.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current OX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OX.
OX Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 56,764, with a circulating supply of 2.62B OX. During the last 24 hours, OX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03526726, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OX moved +2.92% in the last hour and +51.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of OX Coin is $ 56.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OX is 2.62B, with a total supply of 2616366566.55892. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.76K.
+2.92%
+11.70%
+51.41%
+51.41%
In 2040, the price of OX Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
OX Coin is the native currency of OX.FUN - a nextgen SocialFi perps exchange.
###What is OX.FUN?
OX.FUN is a derivatives exchange where users can trade 200+ coins with up to 50x leverage, including the latest meme tokens. It also supports a diverse range of memecoin collateral, allowing holders to get the most out of their meme portfolios.
###What is the Utility of OX Coin?
###What are OX.FUN Vaults?
Users on the platform can stake in a range of passive strategy vaults, allowing them to earn yield in ranging, upward and downward trending markets.
OX.FUN also runs large scale memecoin trading competitions using Battle Vaults, including 16-way competitions between memecoin devs and 1v1's between various Crypto Twitter personalities, and the notorious ongoing Su VS Kyle 3AC trading deathmatch
Users can stake into their favourite competitors' vaults, copying their trades and participating in prize pools.
###What makes OX.FUN a SocialFi Exchange?
OX.FUN pioneers the Alpha Feed, allowing users to comment and share any of their trades. Other traders may then copy or counter trade them. There’s always an incentive to comment on trades to influence other traders on the platform - the original trader earns fees from those who copy/counter, while (unlike standard copytrading) the rest of the original traders’ account is hidden.
The platform’s Battle Vaults also allow users to bet on social media personalities & memecoin devs, copy-trade their strategies, and participate in prize pools.
###Does OX.FUN have a Referral Program?
OX.FUN offers a class-leading referral program where users can earn 30% of their referrals' trading fees. New referrals also receive a permanent trading discount - 50% off maker fees and 28% off taker fees.
###What are the Basic Tokenomics of OX Coin?
OX Coin was launched on February 15th, 2024 with a maximum supply capped at 9.86B tokens. The current circulating supply of OX Coin is verified and visible above, alongside the total and maximum supply values. All trading fees on OX.FUN are periodically burned, constantly decreasing the total supply. More information regarding fee burn and other OX.FUN statistics can be found on our Analytics page.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
OX Coin is the cornerstone of the gamified derivatives exchange, OX.FUN. Note that OX.FUN is allowing users to convert their Open Exchange Token (OX v1) to OX Coin (OX v2) for a limited time. OX v2 will be minted on a 1:1 basis, while all the OX v1 received for the swap will be burned. The platform provides a gamified trading experience, deep liquidity on all popular pairs, and best-in-class exchange tokenomics. OX Coin is used as the collateral and PNL currency of the exchange. Traders can complete daily trading missions to earn up to 200% APY yield in OX Coin, participate in trading competitions, stake in copytrading and house vaults, and earn MILK on losing trades.
Which blockchain network does OX Coin run on?
OX Coin operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of OX?
The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 11.70% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does OX Coin belong to?
OX Coin falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Derivatives,Perpetuals,Solana Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Blast Ecosystem,Base Native category. This classification helps investors compare OX with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of OX Coin?
Its market capitalization is ₦77101132.67504010704000, placing the asset at rank #6141. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of OX is currently circulating?
There are 2616366566.55892 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for OX Coin today?
Over the past day, OX generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, OX Coin fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.