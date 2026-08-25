What is OVO about?

OVO is Japan's largest NFT issuance and trading platform, offering one-stop customized NFT solutions tailored for artists. The majority of OVO users are animation and art enthusiasts. Headquartered in Japan, OVO is expanding its influence across the global NFT market while providing Super Avatars for the Metaverse.

What makes OVO unique?

OVO operates across multiple smart chains, including Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), and Flow. To date, it has successfully sold over 60,000 NFTs, with more than 100,000 transfers recorded on the blockchain.

Which blockchain network does OVO run on?

OVO operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of OVO?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 0.50% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does OVO belong to?

OVO falls under the NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare OVO with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of OVO?

Its market capitalization is ₦89965356.96447187460000, placing the asset at rank #5962. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of OVO is currently circulating?

There are 165000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for OVO today?

Over the past day, OVO generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, OVO fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.