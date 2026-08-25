OVO Price (OVO)
The live OVO (OVO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current OVO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OVO.
OVO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 66,235, with a circulating supply of 165.00M OVO. During the last 24 hours, OVO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.236899, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OVO moved +0.00% in the last hour and +1.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 199.96.
The current Market Cap of OVO is $ 66.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 199.96. The circulating supply of OVO is 165.00M, with a total supply of 165000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 66.24K.
+0.00%
+0.50%
+1.09%
+1.09%
In 2040, the price of OVO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
OVO is Japan's largest NFT issuance and trading platform, providing one-stop customized NFT solutions for artists. Most of OVO users are fans of animation and art. OVO is based in Japan, radiating the global NFT market and providing Super Avatars to the Metaverse. OVO is deployed on multiple smart chains, they are ETH, BNB and Flow. OVO has now sold more than 60,000 NFTs, with more than 100,000 transfers on the blockchain.
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What is OVO about?
OVO is Japan's largest NFT issuance and trading platform, offering one-stop customized NFT solutions tailored for artists. The majority of OVO users are animation and art enthusiasts. Headquartered in Japan, OVO is expanding its influence across the global NFT market while providing Super Avatars for the Metaverse.
What makes OVO unique?
OVO operates across multiple smart chains, including Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), and Flow. To date, it has successfully sold over 60,000 NFTs, with more than 100,000 transfers recorded on the blockchain.
Which blockchain network does OVO run on?
OVO operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of OVO?
The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 0.50% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does OVO belong to?
OVO falls under the NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare OVO with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of OVO?
Its market capitalization is ₦89965356.96447187460000, placing the asset at rank #5962. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of OVO is currently circulating?
There are 165000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for OVO today?
Over the past day, OVO generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, OVO fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
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