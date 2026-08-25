Ouroboros Price (ORX)
The live Ouroboros (ORX) price today is $ 0, with a 1.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current ORX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ORX.
Ouroboros currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 441,606, with a circulating supply of 555.50M ORX. During the last 24 hours, ORX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.975958, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ORX moved +2.89% in the last hour and +21.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.74K.
The current Market Cap of Ouroboros is $ 441.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.74K. The circulating supply of ORX is 555.50M, with a total supply of 555500625.3577845. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 441.61K.
+2.89%
-1.40%
+21.65%
+21.65%
In 2040, the price of Ouroboros could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
ORX is a TitanX ecosystem asset, and as such, the launch phase is tailored to massively incentivise the locking of TitanX within the ORX minter contract. To achieve this, a massive 95% of supply is given to TitanX deposits. This is reflected in the expected ROI's of the minter shortly after launch. For those with little time, or a lack of desire to understand the more complex push/pull factors included in the ORX supply distribution, simply deposit TitanX via the 'DEPOSIT TITANX' tab, and hold for as long as you are comfortable.
You can track the status of your ORX vests in the 'Vest ORX' tab further down the page. ORX Acquisition Methods There are two primary methods of acquiring ORX via the minter. The first is via TitanX deposits, and the second is via Ethereum deposits. If both routes needed to be summed up in a sentence:
TitanX Deposits: are for those who want a majority stake in ORX, at the cost of greater time preference, less agility, and a once off claim process which penalises early claims.
Ethereum Deposits: are for those who want to support protocol liquidity, in exchange for the added benefit of capital agility, the earliest unlock time, and progressive unlocking (meaning no early claim penalties). Since ETH contributors are getting a much smaller percentage of supply, and are directly supporting protocol liquidity, a disproportionate share of future airdrops (IF they happen) MAY go toward ETH contributors.
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What is the current price of Ouroboros?
Trading at ₦, Ouroboros has shown a price movement of -1.40% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact ORX's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 555500625.3577845 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Ouroboros?
Its market capitalization is ₦599822471.92047356616000, ranking #3665 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
ORX recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Ouroboros fit within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem category?
As a Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem token, ORX competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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