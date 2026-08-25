Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Otto AI price today is 0.00101886 USD.OTTO market cap is 459,392 USD. Track real-time OTTO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Otto AI price today is 0.00101886 USD.OTTO market cap is 459,392 USD. Track real-time OTTO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About OTTO

OTTO Price Info

What is OTTO

OTTO Whitepaper

OTTO Official Website

OTTO Tokenomics

OTTO Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Otto AI Logo

Otto AI Price (OTTO)

Unlisted

1 OTTO to USD Live Price:

$0.00101925
$0.00101925$0.00101925
+2.47%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Otto AI (OTTO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:04:30 (UTC+8)

Otto AI Price Today

The live Otto AI (OTTO) price today is $ 0.00101886, with a 2.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current OTTO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00101886 per OTTO.

Otto AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 459,392, with a circulating supply of 450.77M OTTO. During the last 24 hours, OTTO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00109072 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01160796, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OTTO moved +0.51% in the last hour and +35.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.81K.

Otto AI (OTTO) Market Information

$ 459.39K
$ 459.39K$ 459.39K

$ 1.81K
$ 1.81K$ 1.81K

$ 986.60K
$ 986.60K$ 986.60K

450.77M
450.77M 450.77M

968,081,904.3643569
968,081,904.3643569 968,081,904.3643569

The current Market Cap of Otto AI is $ 459.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.81K. The circulating supply of OTTO is 450.77M, with a total supply of 968081904.3643569. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 986.60K.

Otto AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0.00109072
$ 0.00109072$ 0.00109072
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00109072
$ 0.00109072$ 0.00109072

$ 0.01160796
$ 0.01160796$ 0.01160796

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.51%

+2.54%

+35.51%

+35.51%

Price Prediction for Otto AI

Otto AI (OTTO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OTTO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Otto AI (OTTO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Otto AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Otto AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for OTTO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Otto AI Price Prediction.

What is Otto AI (OTTO)

Otto AI is an ecosystem of autonomous AI agents that perform crypto-native work for both people and other AI agents, on a pay-per-call basis.

Four specialized agents operate continuously. Market Alpha provides real-time crypto news analysis, KOL and social sentiment, token intelligence, AI-generated trade ideas, and DeFi yield research. Trade Execution performs swaps and bridges across major chains and manages leveraged Hyperliquid perpetual positions with take-profit/stop-loss handling. Prediction Markets researches and takes positions on Polymarket. Tools generates AI images and video across multiple models and performs deep web research.

These capabilities are sold as pay-per-call HTTP services at x402.ottoai.services — 70+ paid endpoints covering market and token intelligence, DeFi and derivatives data, tokenized-equity data, wallet analytics, web intelligence, creative tools, and on-chain execution. Any application or AI agent pays per request in USDC, from $0.001, with no subscription or API key; payments settle on Base and Solana over the open x402 standard.

For human users, useotto.xyz packages the same services into guided workflows: swaps and bridges, DCA, RSI-based trading, Hyperliquid perpetuals, yield discovery across major lending markets, AI research and media generation, and a scanner that maps a plain-English investment thesis to tokenized stocks (NVDA, TSLA and dozens more) purchasable on-chain via Robinhood Chain. Funds sit in a Safe smart account and every transaction requires explicit user confirmation.

Otto's agents are also reachable through the Virtuals Agent Commerce Protocol marketplace (USDC-escrowed agent-to-agent jobs), through Otto X — an agentic wallet on OKX X Layer listed on OKX's agent marketplace — and through the Empire Access Layer, which lets developers connect their own AI agent to the full catalog with a single funded wallet. All four agents carry ERC-8004 on-chain identity on Ethereum mainnet, and delivered work is backed by a publicly verifiable receipt endpoint. Otto AI launched on Virtuals Protocol; $OTTO is the ecosystem token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Otto AI

What is the current price of Otto AI?

Trading at ₦1.3838922563119470696000, Otto AI has shown a price movement of 2.53% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact OTTO's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 450769404.3643569 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Otto AI?

Its market capitalization is ₦623980754.38397619712000, ranking #3627 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

OTTO recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦1.4814979111993472192000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Otto AI fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,DeFAI,x402 Ecosystem category?

As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,DeFAI,x402 Ecosystem token, OTTO competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Otto AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:04:30 (UTC+8)

Otto AI (OTTO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Otto AI

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1397
$0.1397$0.1397

+365.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.7353
$2.7353$2.7353

+2,635.30%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7011
$0.7011$0.7011

+90.00%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.1270
$3.1270$3.1270

-21.82%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5179
$0.5179$0.5179

+1.98%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.7353
$2.7353$2.7353

+2,635.30%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7011
$0.7011$0.7011

+90.00%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.067395
$0.067395$0.067395

+82.01%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.20527
$0.20527$0.20527

+15.47%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.088007
$0.088007$0.088007

+14.49%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage