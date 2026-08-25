Osobot Price Today

The live Osobot (OSO) price today is $ 0, with a 21.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current OSO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OSO.

Osobot currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 167,986, with a circulating supply of 98.01B OSO. During the last 24 hours, OSO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OSO moved +0.56% in the last hour and +40.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Osobot (OSO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 167.99K$ 167.99K $ 167.99K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 170.35K$ 170.35K $ 170.35K Circulation Supply 98.01B 98.01B 98.01B Total Supply 99,382,477,702.66833 99,382,477,702.66833 99,382,477,702.66833

The current Market Cap of Osobot is $ 167.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OSO is 98.01B, with a total supply of 99382477702.66833. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 170.35K.