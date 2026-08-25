What is OSCAR about?

Oscar is a famous meme featuring a Shiba on a trampoline that went viral on the internet. It was also the first meme Ryoshi used when he introduced the Shiba Inu token to the world in the well-known Medium article titled "All Hail The Shiba!" (August 2, 2020). Oscar appears in this article, with Ryoshi himself commenting, "Next we tell some more frens and WOW MOON LAMBO PUMPPPPPPY." Many might say this was Ryoshi's own prophecy, predicting that Oscar would one day come into existence.

What makes OSCAR unique?

Oscar is a CTO token embraced and guided by the Shiba community, and it also enjoys the support of Paradox Designer. Paradox was alongside Ryoshi from day one of the Shiba Inu token's creation, playing a crucial role in its success as the first member in Ryoshi's Telegram group and also on Discord. Moreover, Paradox Designer is the artist behind the iconic Shiba Inu token logo, which is now recognized and famous worldwide.

What is the current price of OSCAR?

Trading at ₦, OSCAR has shown a price movement of -0.76% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact OSCAR's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 890102980.0575916 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of OSCAR?

Its market capitalization is ₦845213900.17788047720000, ranking #3309 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

OSCAR recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does OSCAR fit within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed category?

As a Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed token, OSCAR competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.