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The live OSCAR price today is 0 USD.OSCAR market cap is 622,270 USD. Track real-time OSCAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live OSCAR price today is 0 USD.OSCAR market cap is 622,270 USD. Track real-time OSCAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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OSCAR Price Info

What is OSCAR

OSCAR Whitepaper

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OSCAR Tokenomics

OSCAR Price Forecast

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OSCAR Price (OSCAR)

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1 OSCAR to USD Live Price:

$0.00069904
$0.00069904$0.00069904
-0.73%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
OSCAR (OSCAR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:03:02 (UTC+8)

OSCAR Price Today

The live OSCAR (OSCAR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current OSCAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OSCAR.

OSCAR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 622,270, with a circulating supply of 890.10M OSCAR. During the last 24 hours, OSCAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02294087, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OSCAR moved +1.65% in the last hour and -6.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.67K.

OSCAR (OSCAR) Market Information

$ 622.27K
$ 622.27K$ 622.27K

$ 1.67K
$ 1.67K$ 1.67K

$ 622.27K
$ 622.27K$ 622.27K

890.10M
890.10M 890.10M

890,102,980.0575916
890,102,980.0575916 890,102,980.0575916

The current Market Cap of OSCAR is $ 622.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.67K. The circulating supply of OSCAR is 890.10M, with a total supply of 890102980.0575916. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 622.27K.

OSCAR Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.02294087
$ 0.02294087$ 0.02294087

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.65%

-0.76%

-6.14%

-6.14%

Price Prediction for OSCAR

OSCAR (OSCAR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OSCAR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
OSCAR (OSCAR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of OSCAR could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price OSCAR will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for OSCAR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking OSCAR Price Prediction.

What is OSCAR (OSCAR)

Oscar is a famous meme featuring a Shiba on a trampoline that went viral on the internet. It was also the first meme Ryoshi used when he introduced the Shiba Inu token to the world in the well-known Medium article titled All Hail The Shiba! (August 2, 2020).

Oscar appears in this article, with Ryoshi himself commenting, “Next we tell some more frens and WOW MOON LAMBO PUMPPPPPPY." Many might say this was Ryoshi’s own prophecy, predicting that Oscar would one day come into existence.

Now, Oscar is a CTO token embraced and guided by the Shiba community, and it also enjoys the support of Paradox Designer. Paradox was alongside Ryoshi from day one of the Shiba Inu token's creation, playing a crucial role in its success as the first member in Ryoshi’s Telegram group and also on Discord. Moreover, Paradox Designer is the artist behind the iconic Shiba Inu token logo, which is now recognized and famous worldwide.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About OSCAR

What is OSCAR about?

Oscar is a famous meme featuring a Shiba on a trampoline that went viral on the internet. It was also the first meme Ryoshi used when he introduced the Shiba Inu token to the world in the well-known Medium article titled "All Hail The Shiba!" (August 2, 2020). Oscar appears in this article, with Ryoshi himself commenting, "Next we tell some more frens and WOW MOON LAMBO PUMPPPPPPY." Many might say this was Ryoshi's own prophecy, predicting that Oscar would one day come into existence.

What makes OSCAR unique?

Oscar is a CTO token embraced and guided by the Shiba community, and it also enjoys the support of Paradox Designer. Paradox was alongside Ryoshi from day one of the Shiba Inu token's creation, playing a crucial role in its success as the first member in Ryoshi's Telegram group and also on Discord. Moreover, Paradox Designer is the artist behind the iconic Shiba Inu token logo, which is now recognized and famous worldwide.

What is the current price of OSCAR?

Trading at ₦, OSCAR has shown a price movement of -0.76% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact OSCAR's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 890102980.0575916 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of OSCAR?

Its market capitalization is ₦845213900.17788047720000, ranking #3309 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

OSCAR recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does OSCAR fit within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed category?

As a Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed token, OSCAR competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OSCAR

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:03:02 (UTC+8)

OSCAR (OSCAR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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