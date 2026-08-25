Origin Sonic Price Today

The live Origin Sonic (OS) price today is $ 0.02891369, with a 5.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current OS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02891369 per OS.

Origin Sonic currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 171,443, with a circulating supply of 5.96M OS. During the last 24 hours, OS traded between $ 0.02724191 (low) and $ 0.03049755 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.989146, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OS moved -0.78% in the last hour and +36.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.66K.

Origin Sonic (OS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 171.44K$ 171.44K $ 171.44K Volume (24H) $ 1.66K$ 1.66K $ 1.66K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 171.44K$ 171.44K $ 171.44K Circulation Supply 5.96M 5.96M 5.96M Total Supply 5,956,568.494101324 5,956,568.494101324 5,956,568.494101324

The current Market Cap of Origin Sonic is $ 171.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.66K. The circulating supply of OS is 5.96M, with a total supply of 5956568.494101324. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 171.44K.