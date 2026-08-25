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The live Organic price today is 0.00211922 USD.ORG market cap is 261,428 USD. Track real-time ORG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Organic price today is 0.00211922 USD.ORG market cap is 261,428 USD. Track real-time ORG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Organic Price (ORG)

Unlisted

1 ORG to USD Live Price:

$0.00211771
$0.00211771$0.00211771
-3.95%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Organic (ORG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:02:01 (UTC+8)

Organic Price Today

The live Organic (ORG) price today is $ 0.00211922, with a 3.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current ORG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00211922 per ORG.

Organic currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 261,428, with a circulating supply of 123.32M ORG. During the last 24 hours, ORG traded between $ 0.00212961 (low) and $ 0.00238075 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00994541, while the all-time low was $ 0.00135897.

In short-term performance, ORG moved -1.01% in the last hour and +32.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.57K.

Organic (ORG) Market Information

$ 261.43K
$ 261.43K$ 261.43K

$ 1.57K
$ 1.57K$ 1.57K

$ 261.43K
$ 261.43K$ 261.43K

123.32M
123.32M 123.32M

123,324,829.692668
123,324,829.692668 123,324,829.692668

The current Market Cap of Organic is $ 261.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.57K. The circulating supply of ORG is 123.32M, with a total supply of 123324829.692668. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 261.43K.

Organic Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00212961
$ 0.00212961$ 0.00212961
24H Low
$ 0.00238075
$ 0.00238075$ 0.00238075
24H High

$ 0.00212961
$ 0.00212961$ 0.00212961

$ 0.00238075
$ 0.00238075$ 0.00238075

$ 0.00994541
$ 0.00994541$ 0.00994541

$ 0.00135897
$ 0.00135897$ 0.00135897

-1.01%

-3.91%

+32.11%

+32.11%

Price Prediction for Organic

Organic (ORG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ORG in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Organic (ORG) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Organic could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Organic will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ORG price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Organic Price Prediction.

What is Organic (ORG)

Organic is a decentralized, community-driven project focused on improving how crypto communities organize, grow, and protect themselves. The project builds open tools that help communities operate in a more transparent, fair, and organic way, without reliance on bots, artificial engagement, or centralized control.

Organic started as a social experiment and evolved into a practical initiative aimed at identifying unhealthy behaviors in crypto spaces and providing alternatives that reward real participation. Its goal is to offer shared infrastructure for community coordination, verification, governance, and visibility, while keeping ownership and decision-making in the hands of the community itself.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Organic

What is Organic trading right now?

Current price: ₦2.8784839403072104792000, with a price movement of -3.91% over the last 24 hours.

Is ORG attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Solana Ecosystem,BONK.fun Ecosystem,Governance peers.

How liquid is the Organic market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about ORG?

With 123324829.692668 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Organic compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦13.5086036205635725276000 and ATL of ₦1.8458552299238822892000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Organic being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Organic's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Organic

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:02:01 (UTC+8)

Organic (ORG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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