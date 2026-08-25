ORE Network Price (ORE)
The live ORE Network (ORE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current ORE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ORE.
ORE Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 104,214, with a circulating supply of 563.13M ORE. During the last 24 hours, ORE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.304071, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ORE moved -- in the last hour and +21.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.24.
The current Market Cap of ORE Network is $ 104.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.24. The circulating supply of ORE is 563.13M, with a total supply of 1060000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 196.16K.
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+0.11%
+21.21%
+21.21%
In 2040, the price of ORE Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The ORE Token is the native digital asset that runs the Open Rights Exchange (ORE) Network — an open-source and decentralized blockchain technology that can manage identities and digital assets, cross-chain.
The ORE Network works cross-chain with Ethereum, Algorand, EOS and more to connect Web 2.0 identities to Web 3.0.
ORE Network provides a simple log-in experience for blockchain companies to expand their users and grow faster — and allows non-blockchain companies to start using blockchain and crypto technology, without having to do the heavy lifting.
The ORE Token’s utility continuously grows with every new account created on the ORE blockchain — and any new project built on the Open Rights Exchange. There are already hundreds of accounts, with more added daily and dozens of layer-1 solutions building with ORE Network including Algorand, Alliance Block, Republic Realm and AIKON.
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What is the current price of ORE Network?
ORE Network is priced at ₦, shifting 0.11% today.
How fast is the ORE community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect ORE Network's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is ORE's trading volume today?
It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does ORE compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is ₦413.01209417292862356000 and ATL is ₦, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 563134898.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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|Industry Updates
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