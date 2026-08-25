Orbitt Token Price Today

The live Orbitt Token (ORBT) price today is $ 0.00246883, with a 2.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current ORBT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00246883 per ORBT.

Orbitt Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 37,970, with a circulating supply of 15.38M ORBT. During the last 24 hours, ORBT traded between $ 0.00247497 (low) and $ 0.00254895 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.694947, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ORBT moved -0.90% in the last hour and +1.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.22.

Orbitt Token (ORBT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.97K$ 37.97K $ 37.97K Volume (24H) $ 14.22$ 14.22 $ 14.22 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.38K$ 49.38K $ 49.38K Circulation Supply 15.38M 15.38M 15.38M Total Supply 19,999,499.26693292 19,999,499.26693292 19,999,499.26693292

The current Market Cap of Orbitt Token is $ 37.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.22. The circulating supply of ORBT is 15.38M, with a total supply of 19999499.26693292. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.38K.