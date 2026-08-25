ORBIT Price Today

The live ORBIT (GRIFT) price today is $ 0, with a 6.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRIFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GRIFT.

ORBIT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 179,436, with a circulating supply of 999.63M GRIFT. During the last 24 hours, GRIFT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.188076, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GRIFT moved +0.14% in the last hour and +42.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 444.83.

ORBIT (GRIFT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 179.44K$ 179.44K $ 179.44K Volume (24H) $ 444.83$ 444.83 $ 444.83 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 179.44K$ 179.44K $ 179.44K Circulation Supply 999.63M 999.63M 999.63M Total Supply 999,634,229.284165 999,634,229.284165 999,634,229.284165

The current Market Cap of ORBIT is $ 179.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 444.83. The circulating supply of GRIFT is 999.63M, with a total supply of 999634229.284165. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 179.44K.