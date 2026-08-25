ORBIO Price Today

The live ORBIO (ORBIO) price today is $ 0, with a 6.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current ORBIO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ORBIO.

ORBIO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,779, with a circulating supply of 43.20B ORBIO. During the last 24 hours, ORBIO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00396685, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ORBIO moved -- in the last hour and +31.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ORBIO (ORBIO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.78K$ 24.78K $ 24.78K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.18K$ 25.18K $ 25.18K Circulation Supply 43.20B 43.20B 43.20B Total Supply 43,897,015,490.06898 43,897,015,490.06898 43,897,015,490.06898

The current Market Cap of ORBIO is $ 24.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ORBIO is 43.20B, with a total supply of 43897015490.06898. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.18K.