What is OraiDEX about?

OraiDEX is a platform designed to balance inflation from rewards and spending from utility fees through its governance and utility token, ORAIX. A portion of the utility fees will be burnt, with the specifics determined by governance voting.

How much is OraiDEX worth right now?

OraiDEX is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is ORAIX going up or down today?

ORAIX has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Automated Market Maker (AMM),Ethereum Ecosystem,Oraichain Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is OraiDEX today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling ORAIX.

What makes OraiDEX different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Automated Market Maker (AMM),Ethereum Ecosystem,Oraichain Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, ORAIX offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much ORAIX exists in the market?

There are 559675996.418991 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is OraiDEX's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦38.3154624855236703876000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.