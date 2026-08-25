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The live Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.OOPZ market cap is 63,222 USD. Track real-time OOPZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.OOPZ market cap is 63,222 USD. Track real-time OOPZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals Logo

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals Price (OOPZ)

Unlisted

1 OOPZ to USD Live Price:

$0.00006398
$0.00006398$0.00006398
+3.63%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:59:57 (UTC+8)

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals Price Today

The live Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) price today is $ 0, with a 2.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current OOPZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OOPZ.

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 63,222, with a circulating supply of 980.83M OOPZ. During the last 24 hours, OOPZ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00278886, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OOPZ moved +0.51% in the last hour and +33.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) Market Information

$ 63.22K
$ 63.22K$ 63.22K

--
----

$ 64.46K
$ 64.46K$ 64.46K

980.83M
980.83M 980.83M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals is $ 63.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OOPZ is 980.83M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.46K.

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00278886
$ 0.00278886$ 0.00278886

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.51%

+2.48%

+33.63%

+33.63%

Price Prediction for Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OOPZ in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for OOPZ price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ)

OOPZ stands at the forefront of the InfoFi revolution as the first fully AI-driven, privacy-first preference oracle utilizing zero-knowledge proofs to create monetizable digital twins. By establishing a decentralized information finance network, OOPZ fundamentally transforms how preference data is collected, analyzed, and monetized globally. This creates an entirely new asset class of information-backed financial instruments, establishing a paradigm shift in preference prediction, market intelligence, and financial data ownership.

Core Capabilities

  • InfoFi-Powered Digital Twins: Users train personalized AI agents that evolve into information-rich digital representations of their preferences, enabling passive income generation through the OOPZ information finance ecosystem
  • Zero-Knowledge Privacy Infrastructure: Institutional-grade cryptographic protocols that verify data authenticity without exposing actual user information, creating a trustless InfoFi marketplace
  • Blockchain-Powered Financial Layer: Instant cross-border crypto micropayments with multi-chain compatibility that incentivize accurate responses and enable participation from traditionally underrepresented regions in global financial markets
  • Proprietary Preference Mining System: Patented methodology for extracting high-value preference signals from conversational interactions, creating a defensible moat of InfoFi assets
  • Self-Improving Intelligence Network: Digital twins continuously refine through interactions, increasing prediction accuracy over time and appreciating in value as financial information assets
  • Decentralized Prediction Market Integration: Community-driven speculation based on aggregated preference data, creating additional utility, engagement, and revenue streams within the InfoFi ecosystem

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

AI AgentsArtificial Intelligence (AI)Base Ecosystem

About Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals

What is today's price of Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 2.47%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of OOPZ are in circulation?

The circulating supply of OOPZ is 980832636.29, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of OOPZ across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦85859131.28240780424000, positioning Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals at rank #6020 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is OOPZ being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals?

The recent price movement of 2.47% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:59:57 (UTC+8)

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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