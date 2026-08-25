Oracle Price Today

The live Oracle (ORCL) price today is $ 0.00130274, with a 1.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current ORCL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00130274 per ORCL.

Oracle currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,854, with a circulating supply of 21.00M ORCL. During the last 24 hours, ORCL traded between $ 0.00125901 (low) and $ 0.00138432 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.153402, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ORCL moved -0.35% in the last hour and +29.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Oracle (ORCL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.85K$ 26.85K $ 26.85K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.85K$ 26.85K $ 26.85K Circulation Supply 21.00M 21.00M 21.00M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Oracle is $ 26.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ORCL is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.85K.