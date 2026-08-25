Opulous Price Today

The live Opulous (OPUL) price today is $ 0, with a 25.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPUL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OPUL.

Opulous currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 66,153, with a circulating supply of 500.00M OPUL. During the last 24 hours, OPUL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.56, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OPUL moved -0.01% in the last hour and +335.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.45.

Opulous (OPUL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 66.15K$ 66.15K $ 66.15K Volume (24H) $ 14.45$ 14.45 $ 14.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 66.15K$ 66.15K $ 66.15K Circulation Supply 500.00M 500.00M 500.00M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Opulous is $ 66.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.45. The circulating supply of OPUL is 500.00M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 66.15K.