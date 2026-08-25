What is opTrade AI?

opTrade AI is an advanced trading platform that combines artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to provide automated trading strategies, real-time market analysis, and AI-powered insights for cryptocurrency traders.

What makes opTrade AI unique?

It combines artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to provide automated trading strategies, real-time market analysis, and AI-powered insights for cryptocurrency traders, and has a utility token, $OPTR, that grants access to membership tiers, provides trading fee discounts, enables governance participation, and accumulates value through the platform's revenue sharing model.

What's next for opTrade AI?

As we progress through our roadmap, additional features and the full trading terminal will become available.

What can opTrade AI be used for?

opTrade AI can be used for automated trading strategies, real-time market analysis, and AI-powered insights for cryptocurrency traders, and provides access to membership tiers, trading fee discounts, governance participation, and revenue sharing model through its $OPTR token.

What is today's price of opTrade AI (OPTR)?

The live price is ₦137.7206431835274972000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.88%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of OPTR are in circulation?

The circulating supply of OPTR is 860490.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own opTrade AI?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of OPTR across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of opTrade AI today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦118508199.25179134196000, positioning opTrade AI at rank #5631 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is OPTR being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of opTrade AI?

The recent price movement of 0.88% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.