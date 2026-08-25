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The live opTrade AI price today is 0.10141 USD.OPTR market cap is 87,263 USD. Track real-time OPTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live opTrade AI price today is 0.10141 USD.OPTR market cap is 87,263 USD. Track real-time OPTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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opTrade AI Price (OPTR)

Unlisted

1 OPTR to USD Live Price:

$0.10141
$0.10141$0.10141
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
opTrade AI (OPTR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:59:28 (UTC+8)

opTrade AI Price Today

The live opTrade AI (OPTR) price today is $ 0.10141, with a 0.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.10141 per OPTR.

opTrade AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 87,263, with a circulating supply of 860.49K OPTR. During the last 24 hours, OPTR traded between $ 0.100324 (low) and $ 0.102776 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.34, while the all-time low was $ 0.058361.

In short-term performance, OPTR moved -- in the last hour and +37.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 34.83.

opTrade AI (OPTR) Market Information

$ 87.26K
$ 87.26K$ 87.26K

$ 34.83
$ 34.83$ 34.83

$ 101.41K
$ 101.41K$ 101.41K

860.49K
860.49K 860.49K

1,000,000.0
1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of opTrade AI is $ 87.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 34.83. The circulating supply of OPTR is 860.49K, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.41K.

opTrade AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.100324
$ 0.100324$ 0.100324
24H Low
$ 0.102776
$ 0.102776$ 0.102776
24H High

$ 0.100324
$ 0.100324$ 0.100324

$ 0.102776
$ 0.102776$ 0.102776

$ 2.34
$ 2.34$ 2.34

$ 0.058361
$ 0.058361$ 0.058361

--

+0.88%

+37.31%

+37.31%

Price Prediction for opTrade AI

opTrade AI (OPTR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OPTR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
opTrade AI (OPTR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of opTrade AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price opTrade AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for OPTR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking opTrade AI Price Prediction.

What is opTrade AI (OPTR)

Welcome to opTrade AI, the world's first real-time crypto intelligence trading ecosystem for Ethereum.

What is opTrade AI? opTrade AI is an advanced trading platform that combines artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to provide automated trading strategies, real-time market analysis, and AI-powered insights for cryptocurrency traders.

How does the $OPTR token work? The $OPTR token is the utility token powering the opTrade AI ecosystem. It grants access to membership tiers, provides trading fee discounts, enables governance participation, and accumulates value through the platform's revenue sharing model.

What are the membership tiers? opTrade AI offers four membership tiers: Rookie, Trader, Pro, and Elite. Each tier provides escalating benefits and features, with access determined by the amount of $OPTR tokens held or a monthly subscription fee.

How do I get started? To begin, join our community on Telegram, acquire $OPTR tokens through Uniswap, and connect with our opTx Smart Trading Bot. As we progress through our roadmap, additional features and the full trading terminal will become available.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About opTrade AI

What is opTrade AI?

opTrade AI is an advanced trading platform that combines artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to provide automated trading strategies, real-time market analysis, and AI-powered insights for cryptocurrency traders.

What makes opTrade AI unique?

It combines artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to provide automated trading strategies, real-time market analysis, and AI-powered insights for cryptocurrency traders, and has a utility token, $OPTR, that grants access to membership tiers, provides trading fee discounts, enables governance participation, and accumulates value through the platform's revenue sharing model.

What's next for opTrade AI?

As we progress through our roadmap, additional features and the full trading terminal will become available.

What can opTrade AI be used for?

opTrade AI can be used for automated trading strategies, real-time market analysis, and AI-powered insights for cryptocurrency traders, and provides access to membership tiers, trading fee discounts, governance participation, and revenue sharing model through its $OPTR token.

What is today's price of opTrade AI (OPTR)?

The live price is ₦137.7206431835274972000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.88%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of OPTR are in circulation?

The circulating supply of OPTR is 860490.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own opTrade AI?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of OPTR across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of opTrade AI today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦118508199.25179134196000, positioning opTrade AI at rank #5631 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is OPTR being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of opTrade AI?

The recent price movement of 0.88% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About opTrade AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:59:28 (UTC+8)

opTrade AI (OPTR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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