OpSec - AI and Decentralized Cloud Computing Unleashed.Elevate Your Decentralized Applications with AI-Powered Security Innovations The mission is to explore, implement, and guide the creation of a secure, efficient, and decentralized digital ecosystem. OpSec addresses the limitations of current infrastructure, aiming to foster a more democratic, resilient, and secure internet. As a Decentralized physical infrastructure networks provider, OpSec utilizes the most advanced AI technology to build, maintain, and operate blockchain infrastructure that ensures the security and privacy of your blockchain applications.

Which blockchain network does OpSec run on?

OpSec operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of OPSEC?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -0.24% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does OpSec belong to?

OpSec falls under the Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN category. This classification helps investors compare OPSEC with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of OpSec?

Its market capitalization is ₦48539702.48166492264000, placing the asset at rank #6742. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of OPSEC is currently circulating?

There are 98899478.6342246 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for OpSec today?

Over the past day, OPSEC generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, OpSec fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.