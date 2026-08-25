Opium Bird Price Today

The live Opium Bird (OPIUMBIRD) price today is $ 0, with a 10.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPIUMBIRD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OPIUMBIRD.

Opium Bird currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 294,849, with a circulating supply of 997.81M OPIUMBIRD. During the last 24 hours, OPIUMBIRD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OPIUMBIRD moved +2.32% in the last hour and +43.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.31K.

Opium Bird (OPIUMBIRD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 294.85K$ 294.85K $ 294.85K Volume (24H) $ 8.31K$ 8.31K $ 8.31K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 294.85K$ 294.85K $ 294.85K Circulation Supply 997.81M 997.81M 997.81M Total Supply 997,808,810.202804 997,808,810.202804 997,808,810.202804

The current Market Cap of Opium Bird is $ 294.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.31K. The circulating supply of OPIUMBIRD is 997.81M, with a total supply of 997808810.202804. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 294.85K.