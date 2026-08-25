What is OPIUM?

OPIUM is the governance token for the Opium protocol. How to obtain OPIUM?

What is Opium Finance?

Opium is a decentralized derivative protocol. It offers two products: USDT de-pegging insurance and a fixed interest rate investment product.

What is the USDT de-pegging insurance?

Users can buy cover for USDT de-pegging risk. Opium designed the product by allowing users to have USDC if USDT is de-pegged. For example, if a user purchases a 100 USDT cover and if USDT drops by more than 5% compared to USDC, the cover holder will receive 100 USDC. Like Cover Protocol, the covers are sold on a series of dates decided beforehand, so users do not have flexibility in choosing the date and period. Plus, the availability of covers is minimal. On the other side, users can lend out USDC to Opium for Opium to sell the covers.

What is the fixed interest rate product?

Opium utilizes Compound for lending. Opium divides the yield received into two tranches: Senior tranche Users that deposit DAI into the pool are expected to receive a fixed interest rate of 5%. Junior tranche If the variable lending rate of Compound is lower than 5%, then the lending return and staked amount from the Junior tranche are at risk to be forfeited to pay the senior tranche. As a reward for taking the risk, this tranche will receive all the excess interest if Compound’s lending rate is above 5%. You can purchase OPIUM from exchanges such as 1Inch or Sushiswap. You can find OPIUM trading on various centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges.

What is the current price of Opium?

The live price of Opium (OPIUM) is ₦13.7203358961176588772000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Opium positioned in the market?

Opium currently sits at market rank #4636, supported by a market capitalization of ₦257402204.38887931404000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of OPIUM?

The circulating supply of OPIUM is 18760575.68929811 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Opium?

During the last 24 hours, Opium traded within a range of ₦13.5536342991274409472000 (24-hour low) and ₦14.0514575529661715916000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Opium from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Opium reached an all-time high of ₦31248.9103604473692000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦10.0232679407741959428000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is OPIUM trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Opium?

The current price movement of -1.13% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Derivatives,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Alameda Research Portfolio,Galaxy Digital Portfolio,Governance. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.