What is Operon Origins about?

Operon Origins is the first NFT card-based combat game with an Epic art style that pushes the boundaries of competitive NFT Games, offering players from all genres a unique experience through its innovative features and characters.

What makes Operon Origins unique?

Operon Origins stands out by providing players with visually astounding NFT games and the opportunity to own digital collectibles, giving them the freedom to hold, sell, and transfer these collectibles at any time.

What is today's price of Operon Origins (ORO)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.46%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of ORO are in circulation?

The circulating supply of ORO is 93416000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Operon Origins?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of ORO across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Operon Origins today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦126490863.09788910972000, positioning Operon Origins at rank #5546 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is ORO being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Operon Origins?

The recent price movement of 0.46% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Card Games, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.