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The live Operon Origins price today is 0 USD.ORO market cap is 93,141 USD. Track real-time ORO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Operon Origins price today is 0 USD.ORO market cap is 93,141 USD. Track real-time ORO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Operon Origins Logo

Operon Origins Price (ORO)

Unlisted

1 ORO to USD Live Price:

$0.0009971
$0.0009971$0.0009971
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Operon Origins (ORO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:58:50 (UTC+8)

Operon Origins Price Today

The live Operon Origins (ORO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current ORO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ORO.

Operon Origins currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 93,141, with a circulating supply of 93.42M ORO. During the last 24 hours, ORO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00103474 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.82, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ORO moved -0.00% in the last hour and -15.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 70.78.

Operon Origins (ORO) Market Information

$ 93.14K
$ 93.14K$ 93.14K

$ 70.78
$ 70.78$ 70.78

$ 99.71K
$ 99.71K$ 99.71K

93.42M
93.42M 93.42M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Operon Origins is $ 93.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 70.78. The circulating supply of ORO is 93.42M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.71K.

Operon Origins Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0.00103474
$ 0.00103474$ 0.00103474
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00103474
$ 0.00103474$ 0.00103474

$ 1.82
$ 1.82$ 1.82

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.00%

+0.46%

-15.30%

-15.30%

Price Prediction for Operon Origins

Operon Origins (ORO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ORO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Operon Origins (ORO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Operon Origins could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Operon Origins will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ORO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Operon Origins Price Prediction.

What is Operon Origins (ORO)

Operon Origins is the first NFT card-based combat game with an Epic art style that pushes the boundaries of competitive NFT Games. It is an opportunity for players from all genres to experience a different world through the innovative features of the games and characters of the cards. Operon Origins has identified the hunger for visually astounding NFT games and thus presents an opportunity for players to own their digital collectibles, giving them the freedom to hold, sell and transfer the collectibles any time they wish.

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About Operon Origins

What is Operon Origins about?

Operon Origins is the first NFT card-based combat game with an Epic art style that pushes the boundaries of competitive NFT Games, offering players from all genres a unique experience through its innovative features and characters.

What makes Operon Origins unique?

Operon Origins stands out by providing players with visually astounding NFT games and the opportunity to own digital collectibles, giving them the freedom to hold, sell, and transfer these collectibles at any time.

What is today's price of Operon Origins (ORO)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.46%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of ORO are in circulation?

The circulating supply of ORO is 93416000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Operon Origins?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of ORO across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Operon Origins today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦126490863.09788910972000, positioning Operon Origins at rank #5546 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is ORO being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Operon Origins?

The recent price movement of 0.46% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Card Games, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Operon Origins

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:58:50 (UTC+8)

Operon Origins (ORO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
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Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
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Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
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$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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