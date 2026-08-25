Introduction to Operating System Operating System — a fast-moving creative digital design agency develops that transforms brands starting with strategy and identity. We help to imagine and develop the brand guidelines and design systems that help you thrive in a changing world while reaching and connecting via social and digital gallery stewardship. With the help of our in-house production teams, we are able to launch campaigns at speed. While delivering content at scale to truly communicate on a one-to-one basis.

What is the real-time price of Operating System today?

The live price of Operating System stands at ₦, moving 0.56% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for OPSYS?

OPSYS has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Operating System showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is OPSYS currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests OPSYS is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Operating System?

With a market cap of ₦37349306.07270854184000, Operating System is ranked #7069, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has OPSYS seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Operating System compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence OPSYS's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (89408747386.75334 tokens), category performance within Base Ecosystem,Clanker Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.