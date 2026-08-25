OpenOcean Price Today

The live OpenOcean (OOE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current OOE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OOE.

OpenOcean currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 143,611, with a circulating supply of 574.53M OOE. During the last 24 hours, OOE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.034, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OOE moved -- in the last hour and -24.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

OpenOcean (OOE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 143.61K$ 143.61K $ 143.61K Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 249.96K$ 249.96K $ 249.96K Circulation Supply 574.53M 574.53M 574.53M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of OpenOcean is $ 143.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of OOE is 574.53M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 249.96K.