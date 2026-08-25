OpenDelta GMCI30 Price Today

The live OpenDelta GMCI30 (OG30) price today is $ 0.114264, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current OG30 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.114264 per OG30.

OpenDelta GMCI30 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,090.04, with a circulating supply of 167.07K OG30. During the last 24 hours, OG30 traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.258621, while the all-time low was $ 0.10665.

In short-term performance, OG30 moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.64K.

OpenDelta GMCI30 (OG30) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.09K$ 19.09K $ 19.09K Volume (24H) $ 3.64K$ 3.64K $ 3.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.09K$ 19.09K $ 19.09K Circulation Supply 167.07K 167.07K 167.07K Total Supply 167,069.50751342 167,069.50751342 167,069.50751342

The current Market Cap of OpenDelta GMCI30 is $ 19.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.64K. The circulating supply of OG30 is 167.07K, with a total supply of 167069.50751342. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.09K.