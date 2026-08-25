About OPANARCHY She is developing humanoid robots integrated within a decentralized, blockchain-enabled network architecture that ensures secure, trustless communication and collaboration. OPANARCHY is creating a comprehensive ecosystem for humanoid robotics development, bringing together developers, hardware, and community. Unique Features of OPANARCHY They are also building an open marketplace for robotics hardware and software along with a private community forum for their community to hash out ideas, swap feedback, and keep the conversation flowing.

What is the current price of Opanarchy?

The live price of Opanarchy (OPAN) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Opanarchy positioned in the market?

Opanarchy currently sits at market rank #4527, supported by a market capitalization of ₦279747687.70355993172000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of OPAN?

The circulating supply of OPAN is 999631314.656687 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Opanarchy?

During the last 24 hours, Opanarchy traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Opanarchy from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Opanarchy reached an all-time high of ₦3.8616102404052536016000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is OPAN trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Opanarchy?

The current price movement of -12.30% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Robotics. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.