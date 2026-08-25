Ooki Price (OOKI)
The live Ooki (OOKI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current OOKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OOKI.
Ooki currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,774, with a circulating supply of 5,725.17T OOKI. During the last 24 hours, OOKI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.060539, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OOKI moved -- in the last hour and +3.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Ooki is $ 22.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OOKI is 5,725.17T, with a total supply of 5.725168700835789e+15. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.77K.
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-0.00%
+3.88%
+3.88%
In 2040, the price of Ooki could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is Ooki? Ooki is charting a new course in decentralized finance (DeFi), laying the groundwork for a platform where Permissionless Listings (PL) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) meet traditional trading, lending, borrowing, and staking. Governed entirely by its community, Ooki leverages the power of the DAO to ensure all protocol developments are in lockstep with user interests and the evolving landscape of DeFi. OOKI Token Central to the Ooki ecosystem, the OOKI token empowers community governance, allowing holders to actively participate in the DAO. Beyond governance, the token is key to the protocol’s plans for fee structures, including the potential for users to pay trading fees with OOKI at a discounted rate. This approach not only enhances the utility of the OOKI token but also aligns with Ooki's vision of creating an inclusive, user-centric DeFi platform. Elevating Trading with AI and Permissionless Listings Ooki is pioneering DeFi innovation by developing features that merge AI-driven analytics with Permissionless Listings, transforming trading with unparalleled insights and trading freedom.
At its core, Ooki AI is engineered to revolutionize trading strategies by offering in-depth analysis of cryptocurrency assets. It analyzes tokenomics such as market capitalization and supply details, providing insights into a token’s potential. On-chain data, including token movements and transaction volumes, offers a snapshot of liquidity and market interest. Furthermore, Ooki AI applies off-chain technical analysis with indicators like Moving Averages and RSI to forecast price trends. It also assesses market sentiment through social media analysis, identifying public perception's impact on market trends. By integrating diverse data sources, Ooki AI identifies bullish or bearish trends, simplifying market data into actionable insights. This integration of AI and Permissionless Listings empowers traders with the tools needed for confident, informed decisions in the DeFi space. Dynamic Lending and Borrowing Ooki’s borrowing and lending capabilities are designed with user needs in mind, featuring adaptive interest rates that respond to market conditions. This ensures lenders and borrowers are always engaged with the most favorable terms, optimizing the financial dynamics of the DeFi ecosystem. Protocol Revenue through Staking Staking within the Ooki ecosystem not only secures the network but also rewards OOKI token holders with a share of the protocol’s revenue. This dual benefit reinforces the value of holding and staking OOKI, aligning the interests of users with the long-term success of the protocol.
Multi-Blockchain Accessibility: Ookiverse Ooki’s commitment to accessibility and diversity is evident in its support for multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Optimism, and Arbitrum. This broad reach ensures users have the flexibility to operate within their preferred blockchain ecosystem, with plans to expand this list following community guidance. Community-Driven Governance The Ooki DAO is the embodiment of decentralized governance, with the OOKI token serving as the key to participating in protocol decisions. From initial forum discussions to Snapshot and on-chain voting, the community is the driving force behind Ooki’s direction, ensuring the protocol remains responsive and innovative. The Road Ahead Ooki is on a continuous journey of growth and innovation, with the development of AI, PL, and fee discounts for OOKI payments mapping out an exciting future. These advancements, still in the pipeline, represent Ooki’s dedication to enhancing its DeFi platform, making it more intelligent, user-friendly, and community-focused.
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What is the live trading price of Ooki today?
The current trading price of Ooki stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for OOKI?
OOKI recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Ooki?
In the last 24 hours, Ooki has seen a price movement of -0.00%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Ooki traded in today?
Within the past day, Ooki fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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