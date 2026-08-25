Ooga Booga Price (OOGA)
The live Ooga Booga (OOGA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current OOGA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OOGA.
Ooga Booga currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,392, with a circulating supply of 29.61M OOGA. During the last 24 hours, OOGA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.525065, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OOGA moved -- in the last hour and +20.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.09.
The current Market Cap of Ooga Booga is $ 20.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.09. The circulating supply of OOGA is 29.61M, with a total supply of 94798999.16135892. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 65.30K.
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+20.74%
+20.74%
In 2040, the price of Ooga Booga could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Ooga Booga is a decentralized exchange aggregator built on Berachain, designed to help traders find the most cost-effective crypto swaps across various exchanges. It serves as Berachain's native liquidity aggregator, enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of decentralized trading on the platform. Ooga Booga is a platform designed to streamline cryptocurrency trading by sourcing the best prices across multiple DEXs. Ooga Booga aims to enhance capital efficiency and provide traders with a seamless, cost-effective swapping experience. Launched by co-founders Bruno Wu and 20-Thisyear-old Kevin Liu—previously the mind behind the Gridex Protocol on Arbitrum—Ooga Booga has quickly positioned itself as a cornerstone of Berachain’s DeFi landscape, even before the network’s mainnet went live.
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What is Ooga Booga about?
Ooga Booga is a decentralized exchange aggregator built on Berachain, designed to help traders find the most cost-effective crypto swaps across various exchanges. It serves as Berachain's native liquidity aggregator, enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of decentralized trading on the platform.
What makes Ooga Booga unique?
Ooga Booga is a platform designed to streamline cryptocurrency trading by sourcing the best prices across multiple DEXs. Ooga Booga aims to enhance capital efficiency and provide traders with a seamless, cost-effective swapping experience.
What's the history of Ooga Booga?
Ooga Booga was launched by co-founders Bruno Wu and Kevin Liu, who previously worked on the Gridex Protocol on Arbitrum. Ooga Booga has quickly positioned itself as a cornerstone of Berachain’s DeFi landscape, even before the network’s mainnet went live.
How much is Ooga Booga worth right now?
Ooga Booga is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is OOGA going up or down today?
OOGA has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Berachain Ecosystem,Dex Aggregator ecosystem.
How popular is Ooga Booga today?
The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling OOGA.
What makes Ooga Booga different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Berachain Ecosystem,Dex Aggregator category and built on the -- network, OOGA offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much OOGA exists in the market?
There are 29606216.185264252 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Ooga Booga's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦713.06862748406335980000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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