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The live OnlyMarms price today is 0 USD.ONLYMARMS market cap is 506,707 USD. Track real-time ONLYMARMS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live OnlyMarms price today is 0 USD.ONLYMARMS market cap is 506,707 USD. Track real-time ONLYMARMS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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ONLYMARMS Price Info

What is ONLYMARMS

ONLYMARMS Official Website

ONLYMARMS Tokenomics

ONLYMARMS Price Forecast

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OnlyMarms Price (ONLYMARMS)

Unlisted

1 ONLYMARMS to USD Live Price:

$0.00063711
$0.00063711$0.00063711
-0.21%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
OnlyMarms (ONLYMARMS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:56:08 (UTC+8)

OnlyMarms Price Today

The live OnlyMarms (ONLYMARMS) price today is $ 0, with a 32.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current ONLYMARMS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ONLYMARMS.

OnlyMarms currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 506,707, with a circulating supply of 899.08M ONLYMARMS. During the last 24 hours, ONLYMARMS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00355388, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ONLYMARMS moved -3.70% in the last hour and +23.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 205.79K.

OnlyMarms (ONLYMARMS) Market Information

$ 506.71K
$ 506.71K$ 506.71K

$ 205.79K
$ 205.79K$ 205.79K

$ 506.71K
$ 506.71K$ 506.71K

899.08M
899.08M 899.08M

899,081,452.040491
899,081,452.040491 899,081,452.040491

The current Market Cap of OnlyMarms is $ 506.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 205.79K. The circulating supply of ONLYMARMS is 899.08M, with a total supply of 899081452.040491. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 506.71K.

OnlyMarms Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00355388
$ 0.00355388$ 0.00355388

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-3.70%

-32.20%

+23.15%

+23.15%

Price Prediction for OnlyMarms

OnlyMarms (ONLYMARMS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ONLYMARMS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
OnlyMarms (ONLYMARMS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of OnlyMarms could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price OnlyMarms will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ONLYMARMS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking OnlyMarms Price Prediction.

What is OnlyMarms (ONLYMARMS)

A 60+ year marmot research project was hit by funding cuts. Instead of shutting down, the team did the unthinkable: they launched OnlyMarms to turn attention into support. The internet noticed, and the story went viral across global media.

The community took it one step further.

A coin was launched to support the movement. @prjulienmartin, the project lead, was onboarded to @Pumpfun to claim fees, joined the community on X, and added the Pumpfun links to his GitHub.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

OnlyMarms (ONLYMARMS) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About OnlyMarms

What is the live value of OnlyMarms today?

Today, OnlyMarms trades at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -32.20% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is ONLYMARMS right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does OnlyMarms have today?

OnlyMarms holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has ONLYMARMS traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₦ and ₦. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for ONLYMARMS?

A total of ₦-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret OnlyMarms's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem asset built on --, ONLYMARMS's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OnlyMarms

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:56:08 (UTC+8)

OnlyMarms (ONLYMARMS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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