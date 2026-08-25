OnlyCalls by Virtuals Price (CALLS)
The live OnlyCalls by Virtuals (CALLS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current CALLS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CALLS.
OnlyCalls by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 28,636, with a circulating supply of 994.14M CALLS. During the last 24 hours, CALLS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00556986, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, CALLS moved -- in the last hour and +41.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of OnlyCalls by Virtuals is $ 28.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CALLS is 994.14M, with a total supply of 994140636.2081567. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.64K.
--
-0.95%
+41.43%
+41.43%
In 2040, the price of OnlyCalls by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
OnlyCalls is pioneering a new era of crypto trading through an ecosystem of specialized AI agents trained on extensive market data.
Our agents excel at pattern recognition across multiple data streams: On-chain transaction analysisMarket sentiment evaluation Technical pattern identification Wallet cluster behavior Cross-chain opportunity detection
These AI agents have demonstrated remarkable accuracy in identifying early-stage opportunities, with successful calls including ACT at 25K and PNUT at 435K before their significant moves. They operate 24/7, removing emotional bias and human limitations from trading decisions.
The platform architecture consists of:
Alpha Generation Pipeline: Real-time opportunity identification Multi-chain trend analysis Automated signal validation Risk probability scoring Trading Platform Integration: Strategy execution capabilities Advanced risk protocols Portfolio optimization Performance analytics
Community Ecosystem
Premium signals for token holders Strategy participation Governance mechanisms Revenue distribution
Our recent launch on Virtuals attracted over 14,000 holders within 24 hours, validating the market demand for AI-driven trading solutions. The platform uses $CALLS as its native currency for accessing premium features, participating in automated strategies, and platform governance.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is OnlyCalls by Virtuals about?
OnlyCalls is pioneering a new era of crypto trading through an ecosystem of specialized AI agents trained on extensive market data.
What makes OnlyCalls by Virtuals unique?
Our agents excel at pattern recognition across multiple data streams: On-chain transaction analysis, Market sentiment evaluation, Technical pattern identification, Wallet cluster behavior, Cross-chain opportunity detection. These AI agents have demonstrated remarkable accuracy in identifying early-stage opportunities, with successful calls including ACT at 25K and PNUT at 435K before their significant moves. They operate 24/7, removing emotional bias and human limitations from trading decisions.
What's the history of OnlyCalls by Virtuals?
Our recent launch on Virtuals attracted over 14,000 holders within 24 hours, validating the market demand for AI-driven trading solutions.
What can OnlyCalls by Virtuals be used for?
The platform architecture consists of: Alpha Generation Pipeline, Trading Platform Integration, Community Ecosystem, Premium signals for token holders, Strategy participation, Governance mechanisms, Revenue distribution.
What's next for OnlyCalls by Virtuals?
The platform uses $CALLS as its native currency for accessing premium features, participating in automated strategies, and platform governance.
How much is OnlyCalls by Virtuals worth right now?
OnlyCalls by Virtuals is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of -0.95% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is CALLS going up or down today?
CALLS has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem ecosystem.
How popular is OnlyCalls by Virtuals today?
The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling CALLS.
What makes OnlyCalls by Virtuals different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, CALLS offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much CALLS exists in the market?
There are 994140636.2081567 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is OnlyCalls by Virtuals's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦7.5641919104841974712000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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