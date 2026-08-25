What is OneLedger about?

OneLedger is a cross-ledger blockchain platform designed to enable seamless integration and interaction between different public and private blockchains. It provides modularization tools that allow businesses to build applications which communicate with the OneLedger protocol via its API gateway. This mechanism ensures that business applications can interact synchronously with various blockchains through side chains implemented on the OneLedger platform. The platform is built to support a wide range of business models across industries such as finance, agriculture, transportation, and manufacturing, and it works with major blockchain platforms like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and HyperLedger.

What makes OneLedger unique?

OneLedger is unique due to its three-layer consensus protocol, which enhances the integration of different blockchain applications. The first layer is a configurable role-based consensus protocol that leverages hierarchical grouping similar to a Merkle Tree structure. The side chain consensus protocol moves consensus traffic from the main chain to side chains, improving performance and efficiency. Additionally, OneLedger's block structure allows for synchronization and reference between the three-layer consensus. The platform also features a highly customizable SDK and is highly scalable and reliable, making it a powerful consensus engine for governance and legitimate transaction completion.

What can OneLedger be used for?

OneLedger can be used to build business applications that interact with multiple blockchains simultaneously. It supports various industries, including finance, agriculture, transportation, and manufacturing, by providing a scalable and reliable platform. The platform's ability to work with Bitcoin, Ethereum, HyperLedger, and other blockchains makes it versatile for different business needs. It also serves as a powerful consensus engine for governance and ensuring legitimate transactions.

What is today's price of OneLedger (OLT)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of OLT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of OLT is 513339928.6326148, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own OneLedger?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of OLT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of OneLedger today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦253598284.44452411712000, positioning OneLedger at rank #4226 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is OLT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of OneLedger?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Smart Contract Platform,Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.