OneID Price Today

The live OneID (ONEID) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ONEID to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ONEID.

OneID currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 236,685, with a circulating supply of 500.00M ONEID. During the last 24 hours, ONEID traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00559682, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ONEID moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.65.

OneID (ONEID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 236.69K$ 236.69K $ 236.69K Volume (24H) $ 2.65$ 2.65 $ 2.65 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 473.37K$ 473.37K $ 473.37K Circulation Supply 500.00M 500.00M 500.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of OneID is $ 236.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.65. The circulating supply of ONEID is 500.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 473.37K.