About One World Chain One World Chain is a Decentralized Ethereum Scaling Platform and EVM-compatible blockchain, providing the ultimate layer one user experience with faster transactions at super-low gas fees. It is an all-in-one blockchain with various developer-friendly applications that can also be used by non-developers. The blockchain utility token ticker is $OWCT.

What is the current price of One World Chain?

One World Chain is trading at ₦15.0273986417244633312000, representing a price movement of 1.27% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does OWCT compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 1.27% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If OWCT is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is One World Chain performing compared to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem tokens?

Within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem segment, OWCT demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is One World Chain's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₦315575969.02165304316000 positions OWCT at rank #4375, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₦14.7659589314467700220000 to ₦15.1141649556283739100000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is OWCT trading?

One World Chain has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact OWCT's valuation?

With 21000000.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.