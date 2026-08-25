Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live One World Chain price today is 0.01106536 USD.OWCT market cap is 232,373 USD. Track real-time OWCT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live One World Chain price today is 0.01106536 USD.OWCT market cap is 232,373 USD. Track real-time OWCT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About OWCT

OWCT Price Info

What is OWCT

OWCT Whitepaper

OWCT Official Website

OWCT Tokenomics

OWCT Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

One World Chain Logo

One World Chain Price (OWCT)

Unlisted

1 OWCT to USD Live Price:

$0.01106536
$0.01106536$0.01106536
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
One World Chain (OWCT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:55:00 (UTC+8)

One World Chain Price Today

The live One World Chain (OWCT) price today is $ 0.01106536, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current OWCT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01106536 per OWCT.

One World Chain currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 232,373, with a circulating supply of 21.00M OWCT. During the last 24 hours, OWCT traded between $ 0.01087285 (low) and $ 0.01112925 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01493897, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OWCT moved -- in the last hour and +4.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.70.

One World Chain (OWCT) Market Information

$ 232.37K
$ 232.37K$ 232.37K

$ 10.70
$ 10.70$ 10.70

$ 232.37K
$ 232.37K$ 232.37K

21.00M
21.00M 21.00M

21,000,000.0
21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of One World Chain is $ 232.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.70. The circulating supply of OWCT is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 232.37K.

One World Chain Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01087285
$ 0.01087285$ 0.01087285
24H Low
$ 0.01112925
$ 0.01112925$ 0.01112925
24H High

$ 0.01087285
$ 0.01087285$ 0.01087285

$ 0.01112925
$ 0.01112925$ 0.01112925

$ 0.01493897
$ 0.01493897$ 0.01493897

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+1.27%

+4.98%

+4.98%

Price Prediction for One World Chain

One World Chain (OWCT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OWCT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
One World Chain (OWCT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of One World Chain could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price One World Chain will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for OWCT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking One World Chain Price Prediction.

What is One World Chain (OWCT)

One World Chain is a Decentralized Ethereum Scaling Platform and EVM compatible Blockchain. Providing the ultimate layer one user experience with faster transactions at super-low gas fee. One World Chain is an All-in-One Blockchain with various Developer-Friendly applications, which can also be used by non-devs. The Blockchain utility token ticker is $OWCT.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About One World Chain

About One World Chain One World Chain is a Decentralized Ethereum Scaling Platform and EVM-compatible blockchain, providing the ultimate layer one user experience with faster transactions at super-low gas fees. It is an all-in-one blockchain with various developer-friendly applications that can also be used by non-developers. The blockchain utility token ticker is $OWCT.

What is the current price of One World Chain?

One World Chain is trading at ₦15.0273986417244633312000, representing a price movement of 1.27% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does OWCT compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 1.27% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If OWCT is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is One World Chain performing compared to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem tokens?

Within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem segment, OWCT demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is One World Chain's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₦315575969.02165304316000 positions OWCT at rank #4375, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₦14.7659589314467700220000 to ₦15.1141649556283739100000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is OWCT trading?

One World Chain has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact OWCT's valuation?

With 21000000.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About One World Chain

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:55:00 (UTC+8)

One World Chain (OWCT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about One World Chain

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1357
$0.1357$0.1357

+352.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.7681
$2.7681$2.7681

+2,668.10%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6996
$0.6996$0.6996

+89.59%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.1970
$3.1970$3.1970

-20.07%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5206
$0.5206$0.5206

+2.52%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.7681
$2.7681$2.7681

+2,668.10%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6996
$0.6996$0.6996

+89.59%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.067130
$0.067130$0.067130

+81.29%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.20614
$0.20614$0.20614

+15.96%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.087970
$0.087970$0.087970

+14.44%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage