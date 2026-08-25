What is one unchill gal about?

The Unchill Gal Token celebrates unapologetic passion, inspired by the meme "My Old Character." She’s not here to stay cool or indifferent—she’s an unchill gal who highkey gives a fuck. This token is a badge of honor for those who care deeply, speak boldly, and reject mediocrity, reminding us that caring fiercely is a superpower, not a flaw.

What is the current price of one unchill gal?

one unchill gal is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 5.69% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of one unchill gal is ₦20.5449023585137708980000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of GAL today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦43407601.99265446596000, placing the asset at rank #6885 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is one unchill gal's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with GAL.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 989994519.8 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does one unchill gal fall under?

one unchill gal is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact GAL's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables GAL to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.