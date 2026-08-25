About Ondaxbt Onda is an innovative autonomous on-chain SocialFi companion designed to revolutionize online interactions. At its core is OndaLink, a powerful tool that transforms any URL into a dynamic, dedicated chat room. This feature enables real-time communication among users visiting the same webpage, fostering seamless collaboration and engagement. By integrating incentives for active participation, Onda creates a fresh approach to community building, blending social interaction with financial opportunities.

What is the current price of ondaxbt?

ondaxbt (ONDA) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 7.34% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does ondaxbt play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the SocialFi,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, ONDA often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is ONDA being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, ONDA recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of ondaxbt?

There are 998689640.180696 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of ONDA?

ondaxbt currently holds market rank #7615 with a market capitalization of ₦22856289.6012462443196000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has ondaxbt performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 7.34% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does ondaxbt compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the SocialFi,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, ONDA demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.