OnChain Pepe 404 Price (OCP404)
The live OnChain Pepe 404 (OCP404) price today is $ 362.53, with a 0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current OCP404 to USD conversion rate is $ 362.53 per OCP404.
OnChain Pepe 404 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 31,903, with a circulating supply of 88.00 OCP404. During the last 24 hours, OCP404 traded between $ 360.09 (low) and $ 368.33 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3,704.45, while the all-time low was $ 253.02.
In short-term performance, OCP404 moved 0.00% in the last hour and +31.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 33.65.
The current Market Cap of OnChain Pepe 404 is $ 31.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 33.65. The circulating supply of OCP404 is 88.00, with a total supply of 88.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.90K.
0.00%
+0.35%
+31.09%
+31.09%
In 2040, the price of OnChain Pepe 404 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
88 Pepes generated and stored entirely on-chain and minted as ERC404 tokens. Unlike regular NFTs, there is no IPFS or image link. All art is randomly generated and stored completely on the blockchain. This ensures that your art can never be changed or lost.
-OCP404 contract is renounced -OCP404 LP is locked for 10 years -OCP404 art is onchain as SVG
OCP404 will be the one where the community is at. That's where the legacy is. All art embedded entirely on chain - no third party links. As long as Ethereum is alive, your art will stay with you. Like Bitcoin Ordinals, but for ERC404s!
The first of its kind. And only 88 to go around.
With the total supply being 88 tokens, that means we will have 88 Pepe’s Every time a wallet has greater than 1 OCP404 token a Pepe is minted and sent to their wallet. If that wallet has less than 1 OCP404 that Pepe is burnt.
The design and characteristics of Pepe NFT’s is ever changing! Will you be one of the elite 88.
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What is OnChain Pepe 404 about?
88 Pepes are generated and stored entirely on-chain and minted as ERC404 tokens. Unlike regular NFTs, there is no IPFS or image link. All art is randomly generated and stored completely on the blockchain, ensuring that it can never be changed or lost.
What makes OnChain Pepe 404 unique?
The OCP404 contract is renounced, the OCP404 LP is locked for 10 years, and the OCP404 art is stored on-chain as SVG. This ensures that the community is at the forefront, and the legacy remains intact. With all art embedded entirely on-chain and no third-party links, as long as Ethereum exists, the art will remain with its owner. Similar to Bitcoin Ordinals, but for ERC404s, OnChain Pepe 404 is the first of its kind, with only 88 tokens available.
What's the history of OnChain Pepe 404?
The total supply of 88 tokens means there will be 88 unique Pepes. Whenever a wallet holds more than one OCP404 token, a new Pepe is minted and sent to that wallet. Conversely, if a wallet holds less than one OCP404 token, the corresponding Pepe is burnt.
What's next for OnChain Pepe 404?
The design and characteristics of Pepe NFTs are constantly evolving. The opportunity to be one of the elite 88 owners is available to those who participate.
What is OnChain Pepe 404's current price?
OnChain Pepe 404 trades at ₦492336.7002595821276000, reflecting a price movement of 0.34% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of OCP404?
With a market cap of ₦43326118.52365721076000, OCP404 is ranked #6897 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does OnChain Pepe 404 generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of OCP404?
There are 88.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
OnChain Pepe 404 fluctuated between ₦489023.0391870270828000 and ₦500213.4355959834636000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does OnChain Pepe 404 compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦5030857.2787813670940000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence OCP404?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Frog-Themed,ERC 404,The Boy’s Club,Hybrid Token Standards category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does OCP404 behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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