What is Onchain AI about?

Onchain AI is a high-performance Layer-1 network with an integrated AI chatbot module designed to facilitate the development of various web3 dApps, from conception to deployment. It empowers builders and entrepreneurs by unlocking their creative potential, enabling them to build and deploy smart contracts on the Onchain AI network even without prior IT knowledge.

What makes Onchain AI unique?

Onchain AI stands out as an innovative project because it combines AI and blockchain technology in new and emerging ways, representing a recent and groundbreaking match between these two cutting-edge fields.

What's the history of Onchain AI?

The Onchain AI token (OCAI) was successfully launched on July 31st, 2023. The presale was conducted on Pinksale, and the token was automatically listed on Uniswap following the presale.

What's next for Onchain AI?

The testnet of the Onchain AI blockchain, along with its explorer, is scheduled for release in August 2023. Additional documentation and details are available on the Onchain AI website.

What can Onchain AI be used for?

The OCAI token serves as a utility token, granting access to WEB3AI, the Onchain AI chatbot protocol. This protocol assists in the development of dApps and blockchain applications, enhancing the overall development process.

Which blockchain network does Onchain AI run on?

Onchain AI operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of OCAI?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Onchain AI belong to?

Onchain AI falls under the Ethereum Ecosystem,Trading Bots category. This classification helps investors compare OCAI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Onchain AI?

Its market capitalization is ₦103699936.81935683028000, placing the asset at rank #5700. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of OCAI is currently circulating?

There are 100000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Onchain AI today?

Over the past day, OCAI generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Onchain AI fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.