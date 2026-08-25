Onchain AI Price (OCAI)
The live Onchain AI (OCAI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current OCAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OCAI.
Onchain AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 76,359, with a circulating supply of 100.00M OCAI. During the last 24 hours, OCAI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.082139, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OCAI moved -- in the last hour and +29.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.16.
The current Market Cap of Onchain AI is $ 76.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.16. The circulating supply of OCAI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 76.36K.
--
--
+29.27%
+29.27%
In 2040, the price of Onchain AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Onchain AI is a high performance Layer-1 network with an integrated AI chatbot module that will facilitate the development of all kinds of web3 dApps from conception to deployment. In other words, Onchain AI unlocks the creative potential of every builder and entrepreneur with its integrated AI module, enabling everyone to build and deploy smart contract on Onchain AI even without IT knowledge.
Onchain AI is quite innovative in a sense that AI and blockchain technology are a very recent match and blend in new ways frequently.
Onchain AI token (OCAI) successfully launched on July 31st 2023. Presale was made on Pinksale and it was automatically listed on Uniswap at the end of the presale.
Testnet of Onchain AI blockchain along with the explorer is planned to be released in August 2023. More documentation are available on Onchain AI website.
OCAI token utility is that it will give access to WEB3AI, the Onchain AI chatbot protocol that helps dApps, blockchain development.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Onchain AI about?
Onchain AI is a high-performance Layer-1 network with an integrated AI chatbot module designed to facilitate the development of various web3 dApps, from conception to deployment. It empowers builders and entrepreneurs by unlocking their creative potential, enabling them to build and deploy smart contracts on the Onchain AI network even without prior IT knowledge.
What makes Onchain AI unique?
Onchain AI stands out as an innovative project because it combines AI and blockchain technology in new and emerging ways, representing a recent and groundbreaking match between these two cutting-edge fields.
What's the history of Onchain AI?
The Onchain AI token (OCAI) was successfully launched on July 31st, 2023. The presale was conducted on Pinksale, and the token was automatically listed on Uniswap following the presale.
What's next for Onchain AI?
The testnet of the Onchain AI blockchain, along with its explorer, is scheduled for release in August 2023. Additional documentation and details are available on the Onchain AI website.
What can Onchain AI be used for?
The OCAI token serves as a utility token, granting access to WEB3AI, the Onchain AI chatbot protocol. This protocol assists in the development of dApps and blockchain applications, enhancing the overall development process.
Which blockchain network does Onchain AI run on?
Onchain AI operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of OCAI?
The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does Onchain AI belong to?
Onchain AI falls under the Ethereum Ecosystem,Trading Bots category. This classification helps investors compare OCAI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of Onchain AI?
Its market capitalization is ₦103699936.81935683028000, placing the asset at rank #5700. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of OCAI is currently circulating?
There are 100000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for Onchain AI today?
Over the past day, OCAI generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, Onchain AI fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.