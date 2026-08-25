Which blockchain network does Omnia Protocol run on?

Omnia Protocol operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of OMNIA?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -0.00% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Omnia Protocol belong to?

Omnia Protocol falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN,AI Agents,AI Applications category. This classification helps investors compare OMNIA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Omnia Protocol?

Its market capitalization is ₦104142663.66757525020000, placing the asset at rank #5790. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of OMNIA is currently circulating?

There are 98389252.64146276 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Omnia Protocol today?

Over the past day, OMNIA generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Omnia Protocol fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.