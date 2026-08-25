Omni Price Today

The live Omni (OMNI) price today is $ 0, with a 8.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current OMNI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OMNI.

Omni currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 127,145, with a circulating supply of 999.82M OMNI. During the last 24 hours, OMNI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00405074, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OMNI moved +0.13% in the last hour and +44.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.20K.

Omni (OMNI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 127.15K$ 127.15K $ 127.15K Volume (24H) $ 1.20K$ 1.20K $ 1.20K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 127.17K$ 127.17K $ 127.17K Circulation Supply 999.82M 999.82M 999.82M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Omni is $ 127.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.20K. The circulating supply of OMNI is 999.82M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 127.17K.