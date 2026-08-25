Omega Price Today

The live Omega (OMEGA) price today is $ 0, with a 5.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current OMEGA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OMEGA.

Omega currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 31,348, with a circulating supply of 999.82M OMEGA. During the last 24 hours, OMEGA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.050382, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OMEGA moved +0.13% in the last hour and +33.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Omega (OMEGA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.35K$ 31.35K $ 31.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.35K$ 31.35K $ 31.35K Circulation Supply 999.82M 999.82M 999.82M Total Supply 999,815,759.353035 999,815,759.353035 999,815,759.353035

The current Market Cap of Omega is $ 31.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OMEGA is 999.82M, with a total supply of 999815759.353035. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.35K.