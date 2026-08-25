Olive Cash Price (OLIVE)
The live Olive Cash (OLIVE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current OLIVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OLIVE.
Olive Cash currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,386, with a circulating supply of 116.79M OLIVE. During the last 24 hours, OLIVE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.6, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OLIVE moved -0.62% in the last hour and +21.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 49.16.
The current Market Cap of Olive Cash is $ 33.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 49.16. The circulating supply of OLIVE is 116.79M, with a total supply of 118516060.8702502. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.10K.
-0.62%
+0.04%
+21.70%
+21.70%
In 2040, the price of Olive Cash could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
OliveCash is a cross chain Yield Farming project running on Binance Smart Chain Avalanche chain.
OliveCash has the goal of fostering AMM, Yeild Farming and DeFi market by facilitating the participation of traditional investors to the Crypto Ecosystem. Expanding the potential market reach requires simple and smooth interfaces as well as easier connections between Fiat and Crypto markets. To increase protocol economical sustainability, we aim at increasing burning fees and defining additional deflationary strategies benefitting holders.
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About Olive Cash OliveCash is a cross-chain Yield Farming project running on Binance Smart Chain and Avalanche chain. Uniqueness of Olive Cash OliveCash aims to foster the growth of Automated Market Makers (AMM), Yield Farming, and the DeFi market by facilitating the participation of traditional investors in the Crypto Ecosystem. Purpose of Olive Cash The purpose of Olive Cash is to expand its market reach by providing simple and smooth interfaces, as well as easier connections between Fiat and Crypto markets. Economical Sustainability To ensure the protocol's economic sustainability, the goal is to increase burning fees and implement additional deflationary strategies that benefit holders.
What is the live trading price of Olive Cash today?
The current trading price of Olive Cash stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for OLIVE?
OLIVE recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Olive Cash?
In the last 24 hours, Olive Cash has seen a price movement of 0.04%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Olive Cash traded in today?
Within the past day, Olive Cash fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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