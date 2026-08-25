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The live Olive Cash price today is 0 USD.OLIVE market cap is 33,386 USD. Track real-time OLIVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Olive Cash price today is 0 USD.OLIVE market cap is 33,386 USD. Track real-time OLIVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Olive Cash Logo

Olive Cash Price (OLIVE)

Unlisted

1 OLIVE to USD Live Price:

$0.00028745
$0.00028745$0.00028745
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Olive Cash (OLIVE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:51:59 (UTC+8)

Olive Cash Price Today

The live Olive Cash (OLIVE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current OLIVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OLIVE.

Olive Cash currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,386, with a circulating supply of 116.79M OLIVE. During the last 24 hours, OLIVE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.6, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OLIVE moved -0.62% in the last hour and +21.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 49.16.

Olive Cash (OLIVE) Market Information

$ 33.39K
$ 33.39K$ 33.39K

$ 49.16
$ 49.16$ 49.16

$ 25.10K
$ 25.10K$ 25.10K

116.79M
116.79M 116.79M

118,516,060.8702502
118,516,060.8702502 118,516,060.8702502

The current Market Cap of Olive Cash is $ 33.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 49.16. The circulating supply of OLIVE is 116.79M, with a total supply of 118516060.8702502. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.10K.

Olive Cash Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 1.6
$ 1.6$ 1.6

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.62%

+0.04%

+21.70%

+21.70%

Price Prediction for Olive Cash

Olive Cash (OLIVE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OLIVE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Olive Cash (OLIVE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Olive Cash could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Olive Cash will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for OLIVE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Olive Cash Price Prediction.

What is Olive Cash (OLIVE)

OliveCash is a cross chain Yield Farming project running on Binance Smart Chain Avalanche chain.

OliveCash has the goal of fostering AMM, Yeild Farming and DeFi market by facilitating the participation of traditional investors to the Crypto Ecosystem. Expanding the potential market reach requires simple and smooth interfaces as well as easier connections between Fiat and Crypto markets. To increase protocol economical sustainability, we aim at increasing burning fees and defining additional deflationary strategies benefitting holders.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Olive Cash (OLIVE) Resource

Official Website

About Olive Cash

About Olive Cash OliveCash is a cross-chain Yield Farming project running on Binance Smart Chain and Avalanche chain. Uniqueness of Olive Cash OliveCash aims to foster the growth of Automated Market Makers (AMM), Yield Farming, and the DeFi market by facilitating the participation of traditional investors in the Crypto Ecosystem. Purpose of Olive Cash The purpose of Olive Cash is to expand its market reach by providing simple and smooth interfaces, as well as easier connections between Fiat and Crypto markets. Economical Sustainability To ensure the protocol's economic sustainability, the goal is to increase burning fees and implement additional deflationary strategies that benefit holders.

What is the live trading price of Olive Cash today?

The current trading price of Olive Cash stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for OLIVE?

OLIVE recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Olive Cash?

In the last 24 hours, Olive Cash has seen a price movement of 0.04%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Olive Cash traded in today?

Within the past day, Olive Cash fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Olive Cash

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:51:59 (UTC+8)

Olive Cash (OLIVE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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