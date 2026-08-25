Okratech Price Today

The live Okratech (ORT) price today is $ 0, with a 9.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current ORT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ORT.

Okratech currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,892, with a circulating supply of 870.74M ORT. During the last 24 hours, ORT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.121426, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ORT moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Okratech (ORT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.89K$ 20.89K $ 20.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.97K$ 20.97K $ 20.97K Circulation Supply 870.74M 870.74M 870.74M Total Supply 874,000,000.0 874,000,000.0 874,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Okratech is $ 20.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ORT is 870.74M, with a total supply of 874000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.97K.