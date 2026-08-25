OKIE Price (OKIE)
The live OKIE (OKIE) price today is $ 0, with a 3.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current OKIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OKIE.
OKIE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,624.65, with a circulating supply of 1.00B OKIE. During the last 24 hours, OKIE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00362919, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OKIE moved -0.60% in the last hour and +17.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of OKIE is $ 15.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OKIE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.62K.
-0.60%
-3.46%
+17.72%
+17.72%
In 2040, the price of OKIE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
OKIE is the first official test token deployed by Flap on the X-Layer blockchain. It was originally introduced as a playful experiment, but quickly evolved into a strong symbol of community energy and creativity. Despite being a test-phase token without a graduation process, OKIE has become an emblem representing the passion, cohesion, and innovation of the Flap ecosystem.
The project demonstrates how test tokens can carry meaning beyond technical utility. In its early stages, the community spontaneously organized itself around OKIE, forming teams, spreading memes, and co-creating a culture that emphasizes openness and collaboration. This bottom-up movement shows the unique power of decentralized communities: when given a shared symbol, participants can build a vibrant ecosystem of creativity and support.
As pioneers, users who first engaged with Flap on BSC are now extending their spirit of exploration to X-Layer. By launching OKIE here, we highlight continuity between past and future, while also expanding into a more scalable and innovative environment. The token’s role is not financial speculation, but rather to serve as a cultural and experimental foundation for builders, developers, and community members to test ideas freely.
OKIE’s milestones, such as reaching new ATH levels and surpassing 1,000 holders, prove the vitality of its community. More importantly, it inspires participants to push boundaries, try new forms of engagement, and strengthen the collective identity of the Flap ecosystem on X-Layer. Through this token, the community embraces experimentation while shaping the future of decentralized collaboration.
Ultimately, OKIE is more than a test token. It is a living demonstration of how culture, memes, and shared creativity can drive blockchain adoption. By combining simplicity with strong symbolism, OKIE invites everyone to join, contribute, and become part of the ongoing story of Flap on X-Layer.
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What is the live trading price of OKIE today?
The current trading price of OKIE stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for OKIE?
OKIE recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for OKIE?
In the last 24 hours, OKIE has seen a price movement of -3.46%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has OKIE traded in today?
Within the past day, OKIE fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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