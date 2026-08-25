What is Okcash about?

Okcash is a decentralized and established hybrid cryptocurrency that started on November 24th, 2014. It is open-source, with a public design, meaning nobody owns or controls it, and everyone can participate. Okcash is self-sustainable and fully supported by volunteers, similar to Bitcoin.

What makes Okcash unique?

Okcash is unique because it combines both Proof of Work (PoW-Scrypt) and Proof of Stake (PoS-LTSS-Sha256) mechanisms. It is not a security and has never had an ICO or any funding rounds.

What's the history of Okcash?

Okcash was launched on November 24th, 2014, initially using Proof of Work (PoW-Scrypt) for mining. Over time, it evolved to incorporate Proof of Stake (PoS-LTSS-Sha256), allowing for staking.

What is the current market price of Okcash?

Okcash is valued at ₦8.210274336163433952000, moving 7.10% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does OK have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of OK. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Okcash on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of OK?

The circulating supply stands at 89370537.51113322, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Okcash?

Okcash generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does OK perform relative to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Fantom Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Fantom Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem segment, OK's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.