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The live okbet price today is 0 USD.OK market cap is 91,844 USD. Track real-time OK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live okbet price today is 0 USD.OK market cap is 91,844 USD. Track real-time OK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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okbet Price (OK)

Unlisted

1 OK to USD Live Price:

$0.00009461
$0.00009461$0.00009461
+13.89%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
okbet (OK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:51:09 (UTC+8)

okbet Price Today

The live okbet (OK) price today is $ 0, with a 11.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current OK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OK.

okbet currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 91,844, with a circulating supply of 999.82M OK. During the last 24 hours, OK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00527316, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OK moved +0.13% in the last hour and +45.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

okbet (OK) Market Information

$ 91.84K
$ 91.84K$ 91.84K

--
----

$ 91.84K
$ 91.84K$ 91.84K

999.82M
999.82M 999.82M

999,821,586.5665565
999,821,586.5665565 999,821,586.5665565

The current Market Cap of okbet is $ 91.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OK is 999.82M, with a total supply of 999821586.5665565. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.84K.

okbet Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00527316
$ 0.00527316$ 0.00527316

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.13%

+11.09%

+45.30%

+45.30%

Price Prediction for okbet

okbet (OK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
okbet (OK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of okbet could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price okbet will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for OK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking okbet Price Prediction.

What is okbet (OK)

ok bet is the first fully functional Polymarket betting bot built for Telegram, making it easy to bet on real-world events with friends in group chats. Inspired by bots like Bonkbot and PVP, ok bet combines the fun of social betting with the power of decentralized prediction markets. Users earn points by betting, inviting friends, and holding the native $OK token, which also unlocks reduced trading fees and future rewards. Private keys are securely managed via Google Cloud KMS, and we support seamless bridging between Solana and Polygon. A portion of platform fees funds regular $OK buybacks and burns, creating sustainable value. With built-in exposure to Polymarket's point seasons and a focus on rewarding early adopters, ok bet is redefining how prediction markets are experienced. ok bet.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About okbet

About Okbet Okbet is the first fully functional Polymarket betting bot built for Telegram, making it easy to bet on real-world events with friends in group chats. Inspired by bots like Bonkbot and PVP, Okbet combines the fun of social betting with the power of decentralized prediction markets. Users earn points by betting, inviting friends, and holding the native $OK token, which also unlocks reduced trading fees and future rewards. Private keys are securely managed via Google Cloud KMS, and the platform supports seamless bridging between Solana and Polygon. A portion of platform fees funds regular $OK buybacks and burns, creating sustainable value. With built-in exposure to Polymarket's point seasons and a focus on rewarding early adopters, Okbet is redefining how prediction markets are experienced.

What is today's price of okbet (OK)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 11.08%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of OK are in circulation?

The circulating supply of OK is 999821586.5665565, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own okbet?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of OK across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of okbet today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦124729462.10973177648000, positioning okbet at rank #5582 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is OK being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of okbet?

The recent price movement of 11.08% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,Trading Bots,Prediction Market Tools, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About okbet

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:51:09 (UTC+8)

okbet (OK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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