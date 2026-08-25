About Okbet Okbet is the first fully functional Polymarket betting bot built for Telegram, making it easy to bet on real-world events with friends in group chats. Inspired by bots like Bonkbot and PVP, Okbet combines the fun of social betting with the power of decentralized prediction markets. Users earn points by betting, inviting friends, and holding the native $OK token, which also unlocks reduced trading fees and future rewards. Private keys are securely managed via Google Cloud KMS, and the platform supports seamless bridging between Solana and Polygon. A portion of platform fees funds regular $OK buybacks and burns, creating sustainable value. With built-in exposure to Polymarket's point seasons and a focus on rewarding early adopters, Okbet is redefining how prediction markets are experienced.

What is today's price of okbet (OK)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 11.08%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of OK are in circulation?

The circulating supply of OK is 999821586.5665565, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own okbet?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of OK across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of okbet today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦124729462.10973177648000, positioning okbet at rank #5582 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is OK being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of okbet?

The recent price movement of 11.08% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,Trading Bots,Prediction Market Tools, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.