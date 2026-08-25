What is the current price of Okayeg?

The live price of Okayeg (OKAYEG) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Okayeg positioned in the market?

Okayeg currently sits at market rank #4509, supported by a market capitalization of ₦283221599.59847624508000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of OKAYEG?

The circulating supply of OKAYEG is 420690000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Okayeg?

During the last 24 hours, Okayeg traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Okayeg from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Okayeg reached an all-time high of ₦, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is OKAYEG trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Okayeg?

The current price movement of 15.40% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Base Ecosystem,Frog-Themed,Base Meme,4chan-Themed,Base Native. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.