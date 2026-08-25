What is Oink about?

Oink is pioneering the world’s first Agentic Social Layer, an innovative application of agentic social graphs that redefines how people engage with fictional universes. These AI Agents aren’t just part of the story—they are the story, evolving dynamically and interacting with the community in real time.

What makes Oink unique?

By combining AI-powered social interactions with traditional storytelling methods like animated videos and short-form content, Oink creates a living, evolving world where characters develop, relationships shift, and the narrative unfolds organically.

What is the current trading price of OINK?

OINK (OINK) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 3.82% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing OINK's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in OINK?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is OINK's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #7181 with a market capitalization of ₦33668969.38966584864000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about OINK?

With 999953693.443272 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to OINK's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does OINK stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, OINK continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.