oil inu Price Today

The live oil inu (OILINU) price today is $ 0, with a 1.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current OILINU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OILINU.

oil inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,422, with a circulating supply of 999.05M OILINU. During the last 24 hours, OILINU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OILINU moved -0.58% in the last hour and +22.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

oil inu (OILINU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.42K$ 21.42K $ 21.42K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.42K$ 21.42K $ 21.42K Circulation Supply 999.05M 999.05M 999.05M Total Supply 999,051,347.035711 999,051,347.035711 999,051,347.035711

The current Market Cap of oil inu is $ 21.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OILINU is 999.05M, with a total supply of 999051347.035711. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.42K.