Oil Exchange Price Today

The live Oil Exchange (OILX) price today is $ 0, with a 13.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current OILX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OILX.

Oil Exchange currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,521.09, with a circulating supply of 999.81M OILX. During the last 24 hours, OILX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OILX moved -0.00% in the last hour and -4.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Oil Exchange (OILX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.52K$ 15.52K $ 15.52K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.52K$ 15.52K $ 15.52K Circulation Supply 999.81M 999.81M 999.81M Total Supply 999,807,600.019561 999,807,600.019561 999,807,600.019561

The current Market Cap of Oil Exchange is $ 15.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OILX is 999.81M, with a total supply of 999807600.019561. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.52K.