OID Price Today

The live OID (OID) price today is $ 0, with a 3.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current OID to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OID.

OID currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,831.81, with a circulating supply of 1.00B OID. During the last 24 hours, OID traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00276221, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OID moved -0.62% in the last hour and +44.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

OID (OID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.83K$ 14.83K $ 14.83K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.83K$ 14.83K $ 14.83K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of OID is $ 14.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OID is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.83K.